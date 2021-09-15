Wreckage after heavy rainfall in southern France

MULTIMEDIA
Highway crash after heavy rainfall in southern France
Sylvain Thomas, AFP
Posted at Sep 15 2021 10:41 AM
Traffic flows past the wreckage of vehicles on the A9 highway, in Bernis, southern France, on Tuesday, after heavy rains struck the region. The Gard was placed into a state of red alert due to the risk of flooding following thunderstorms and heavy rains, reported Meteo France, the official meteorology and climatology office in France.
