Wreckage after heavy rainfall in southern France

Highway crash after heavy rainfall in southern France

Sylvain Thomas, AFP

Traffic flows past the wreckage of vehicles on the A9 highway, in Bernis, southern France, on Tuesday, after heavy rains struck the region. The Gard was placed into a state of red alert due to the risk of flooding following thunderstorms and heavy rains, reported Meteo France, the official meteorology and climatology office in France.

