Thai taxis turned into vegetable gardens

Taxis turned into vegetable gardens in Thailand

Jack Taylor, AFP

Staff members of a taxi rental garage plant vegetables on the roofs of the firm's many vehicles currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangkok on Wednesday. Reports say the the owner of the company lets out-of-work taxi drivers pick vegetables for free as a source of food and as a way to relax as they are among the worst hit by the loss of jobs during the pandemic.