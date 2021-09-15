Thai taxis turned into vegetable gardens

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Taxis turned into vegetable gardens in Thailand Jack Taylor, AFP Posted at Sep 15 2021 06:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Staff members of a taxi rental garage plant vegetables on the roofs of the firm's many vehicles currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangkok on Wednesday. Reports say the the owner of the company lets out-of-work taxi drivers pick vegetables for free as a source of food and as a way to relax as they are among the worst hit by the loss of jobs during the pandemic. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Thailand Thailand taxi vegetable garden taxi vegetable garden community pantry /news/09/15/21/alamin-mga-pasyalang-bukas-sa-alert-level-4/business/09/15/21/zara-owner-inditex-sees-soaring-profits-as-sales-rebound/news/09/15/21/29-pinoys-stranded-in-china-coast-receive-care-packages/news/09/15/21/mayor-isko-moreno-approves-granular-lockdown-in-manila/news/09/15/21/house-oks-bill-moving-bangsamoro-election-to-2025