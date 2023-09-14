MULTIMEDIA

When Kim and Putin meet

Artem Geodakyan/Sputnik, EPA-EFE/Kremlin pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd right), accompanied by head of Russian state space corporation officials, visit on Wednesday the Vostochny cosmodrome outside of the town of Tsiolkovsky in the Amur region, Russia. Putin showed Kim around Russia's most advanced space rocket in the space center as they discussed other matters, including the war in Ukraine and North Korea's ballistic missile program.