Libya flood death toll reaches thousands
Mohamed Shalash, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 14 2023 02:05 PM
A general view of Derna, in Eastern Libya, on Wednesday, days after Storm Daniel brought heavy rains to the area resulting in the collapse of two dams and a flash flood which especially devastated the town of Derna. Unofficial sources say the death toll has already climbed above 5,000, while the mayor of Derna, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, told Al Arabiya TV it could reach 18,000 to 20,000.
