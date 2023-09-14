Home  >  Overseas

Libya flood death toll reaches thousands

Posted at Sep 14 2023 02:05 PM

Libya flood death toll reaches thousands

A general view of Derna, in Eastern Libya, on Wednesday, days after Storm Daniel brought heavy rains to the area resulting in the collapse of two dams and a flash flood which especially devastated the town of Derna. Unofficial sources say the death toll has already climbed above 5,000, while the mayor of Derna, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, told Al Arabiya TV it could reach 18,000 to 20,000. 

