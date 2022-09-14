MULTIMEDIA

Biden administration celebrates Inflation Reduction Act

Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE

US President Joe Biden (left) fist bumps Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (right) as US Vice President Kamala Harris looks on, during a celebration of the passage of 'H.R. 5376 the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022', on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Tuesday. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is intended to reduce prescription drugs and health care prices; as well as take action to address climate change.