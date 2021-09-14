Pope Francis in Slovakia for a 4-day visit

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis in Slovakia

Tiziana Fabi, AFP

Pope Francis (right) talks to a nun after he attended a meeting with bishops, priests, religious consecrated persons, seminarians, and catechists at the Saint Martin Cathedral in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Monday. The Pope is on a four-day visit in Slovakia, where he will meet with Holocaust survivors and members of the Roma community.