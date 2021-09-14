COVID-19 surge reported in China

MULTIMEDIA

China's Fujian Province records surge in COVID-19 cases

CNS, AFP

Residents queue to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Xianyou County, Putian city, in China's eastern Fujian province on Monday. China's National Health Commission reported 59 new locally transmitted cases on Monday, up from 22 infections a day earlier, prompting the government to implement measures, including travel restrictions, to address the surge.