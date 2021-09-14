COVID-19 surge reported in China

MULTIMEDIA
China's Fujian Province records surge in COVID-19 cases
CNS, AFP
Posted at Sep 14 2021 01:36 PM
Residents queue to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Xianyou County, Putian city, in China's eastern Fujian province on Monday. China's National Health Commission reported 59 new locally transmitted cases on Monday, up from 22 infections a day earlier, prompting the government to implement measures, including travel restrictions, to address the surge.
- /entertainment/09/14/21/guapdad-4000-on-growing-up-filipino-and-black-it-was-hard-to-get-accepted-from-both-sides
- /news/09/14/21/who-calls-for-moratorium-on-vaccine-boosters
- /business/09/14/21/first-gen-says-malampaya-to-resume-gas-supply-to-plants
- /video/news/09/14/21/ncr-to-shorten-curfew-in-shift-to-alert-4-quarantine
- /overseas/09/14/21/donors-pledge-11-billion-for-collapsing-afghanistan