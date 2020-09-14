MULTIMEDIA

US wildfires kill 30

NASA, AFP

This NASA photo, obtained Sept. 13, 2020 and captured by NASA's Aqua satellite, shows the huge number of wildfires that have broken out in Oregon, some beginning in August, but the majority started after an unprecedented and historically rare windstorm that swept through the Cascade foothills in the afternoon of Sept. 7 through the morning of Sept. 8, 2020. More than 20,000 firefighters are battling the blazes, with officials warning that cooler weather could end Sept. 14, 2020 as warmer, drier conditions return. Most of the fatalities have occurred in California and Oregon, with emergency services in the two states recording 30 deaths.