Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Japan's ruling party votes next leader Eugene Hoshiko, AFP/Pool Posted at Sep 14 2020 03:25 PM Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reacts after being elected as new head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party at the party's leadership election in Tokyo on Monday. Japan's ruling party on September 14 elected chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga as its new leader, making him all but certain to replace Shinzo Abe as the country's next prime minister.