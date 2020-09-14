Home  >  Overseas

Italian schools back after lockdown

Alessandra Tarantino, AP

Posted at Sep 14 2020 09:44 PM

Relatives and parents look at students entering the San Policarpo parish as Italian schools reopened in Rome, Monday. Italian schools closed nationwide since March 5 as Italy became the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe. 

