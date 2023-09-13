Home  >  Overseas

Civil protection team prepares recovery of Morocco quake victims

Jalal Morchidi, EPA-EFE

Posted at Sep 13 2023 08:05 PM | Updated as of Sep 13 2023 08:30 PM

A man hugs a member of the civil protection team as they prepare to recover bodies of victims from a collapsed building in Imi Ntala, Amizmiz, Morocco on Wednesday. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake late September 8 left more than 2.900 dead and affected more than 300,000 in Marrakech and its outskirts. 

