Civil protection team prepares recovery of Morocco quake victims

Jalal Morchidi, EPA-EFE

A man hugs a member of the civil protection team as they prepare to recover bodies of victims from a collapsed building in Imi Ntala, Amizmiz, Morocco on Wednesday. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake late September 8 left more than 2.900 dead and affected more than 300,000 in Marrakech and its outskirts.