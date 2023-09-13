MULTIMEDIA
Fire in Vietnam apartment claims many lives
Vietnam News Agency handout, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 13 2023 01:07 PM
Rescue workers carry victims following a fire at an apartment block in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday in this handout photo from Vietnam News Agency (VNA). The fire started on the first floor of the nine-storey apartment at midnight, and was contained by 2am, according to VNA. Many people were believed dead and several injured, according to the official news agency.
