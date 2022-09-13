Ice melts at Swiss glacier

MULTIMEDIA

Melting ice at Swiss glacier

Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

This aerial picture taken on Monday at Glacier 3000 resort above Les Diablerets shows the Tsanfleuron pass free of ice that covered it for at least 2,000 years, next to blankets used to cover snow to prevent it from melting. The thick layer of ice that has covered a Swiss mountain pass between Scex Rouge glacier and Tsanfleuron glacier since at least the Roman era has melted away completely, following a dry winter and the recent heatwaves hitting Europe have been catastrophic for the Alpine glaciers.