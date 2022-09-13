British people come out to pay respect to the queen

MULTIMEDIA

British people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE

Members of the royal family join the procession of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain on Monday. Members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London ahead of a period of lying in state.