Wildfire hits Pantanal wetland in Brazil

Mauro Pimentel, AFP

Posted at Sep 13 2020 02:50 PM

A dead alligator is seen at the wetland of Pantanal at the Transpantaneira park road at the Mato Grosso state, Brazil, on Saturday. Pantanal is suffering its worst fires in more than 47 years, destroying vast areas of vegetation and causing death of animals caught in the fire or smoke.

