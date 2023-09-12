MULTIMEDIA

Posh Hong Kong village on the brink of collapse

Daniel Ceng, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Hong Kong police have cordoned off some properties on Monday over the government's safety concerns after a landslide at Redhill Peninsula in Hong Kong, China. Cliffside multi-million properties are on the brink of collapse following landslides caused by the heaviest rains recorded in 140 years in early September. The area is a popular real estate choice among celebrities and businessmen.