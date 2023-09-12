Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Posh Hong Kong village on the brink of collapse Daniel Ceng, EPA-EFE Posted at Sep 12 2023 12:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hong Kong police have cordoned off some properties on Monday over the government's safety concerns after a landslide at Redhill Peninsula in Hong Kong, China. Cliffside multi-million properties are on the brink of collapse following landslides caused by the heaviest rains recorded in 140 years in early September. The area is a popular real estate choice among celebrities and businessmen. Read More: Hong Kong properties celebrities businessmen real estate landslide rains /business/09/12/23/ph-economic-growth-to-settle-at-59-pct-in2023-amro/entertainment/09/12/23/showtimes-imogen-records-revival-of-sana/video/news/09/12/23/will-rodrigo-duterte-gun-for-senate-seat-in-2025/news/09/12/23/arroyo-urged-ex-president-duterte-to-return-to-politics-bong-go/entertainment/09/12/23/kaye-abad-addresses-viral-video-while-shopping