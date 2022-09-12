MULTIMEDIA

King Charles III faces British parliament for the first time

Ben Stansall, AFP/pool

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, listen as the Lord speaker John McFall speaks during the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, London on Monday. It is the first time for Charles to appear before parliament as monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.