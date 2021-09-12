Visiting the 9/11 memorial

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Remembering the 9/11 victims in New Jersey Roberto Schmidt, AFP Posted at Sep 12 2021 12:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Visitors walk at sunrise at the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on Saturday. The memorial shows some of the names of people who died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York City. US honors 9/11 dead on 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks 9/11 terror attacks, 20 years on Read More: 9/11 Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial Liberty State Park Jersey City New Jersey September 11 2001 September 11 terrorist attack 9/11 terror attack 9-11 terror attack al-qaeda /sports/09/12/21/gymnastics-academy-in-cebu-receives-help-from-psc/spotlight/09/12/21/arthritis-drug-cuts-death-risk-in-high-risk-patients-study/sports/multimedia/photo/09/12/21/raducanu-wins-us-open-tennis-championship/sports/09/12/21/boxing-belfort-humbles-holyfield-with-1st-roundtko/entertainment/09/12/21/kylie-minogue-notices-ac-bonifacios-dance-cover-of-dance-floor-darling