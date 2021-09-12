Home  >  Overseas

Remembering the 9/11 victims in New Jersey

Roberto Schmidt, AFP

Posted at Sep 12 2021 12:26 PM

Visiting the 9/11 memorial

Visitors walk at sunrise at the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on Saturday. The memorial shows some of the names of people who died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York City. 

