Pope Francis visits Hungary for the International Eucharistic Congress

Pope Francis leads Mass during the International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest

Tiziana Fabi, AFP

Pope Francis gestures as he takes a tour in an open vehicle to greet faithful before a Holy Mass at the end of an International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest on Sunday, during his papal visit to Hungary. The Pope embarked on his 34th international trip for a one-day visit to Hungary for an international Catholic event and a meeting with the country's populist leader, and a three-day visit to Slovakia.