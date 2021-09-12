Pope Francis visits Hungary for the International Eucharistic Congress

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis leads Mass during the International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest Tiziana Fabi, AFP Posted at Sep 12 2021 08:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pope Francis gestures as he takes a tour in an open vehicle to greet faithful before a Holy Mass at the end of an International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest on Sunday, during his papal visit to Hungary. The Pope embarked on his 34th international trip for a one-day visit to Hungary for an international Catholic event and a meeting with the country's populist leader, and a three-day visit to Slovakia. In Hungary, Pope Francis says anti-Semitism 'fuse' must not be allowed to burn Read More: Pope Francis Budapest Hungary International Eucharistic Congress /overseas/09/12/21/more-evacuations-as-spanish-wildfire-blazes-for-fifth-day/business/09/12/21/uae-wants-emiratis-in-10-pct-of-private-jobs-by-2026/entertainment/09/12/21/john-arcilla-posted-about-volpi-hours-before-winning-it/sports/09/12/21/reyes-downplays-tnt-rout-of-ginebra-its-one-game/video/life/09/12/21/kilalanin-viral-na-dahon-queen-ng-romblon