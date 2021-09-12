Lorenzana meets with US Defense Sec. Austin

MULTIMEDIA

Lorenzana in US for series of meetings

Mandel Ngan, AFP

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (right) and Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana (left) stand at attention outside of the Pentagon ahead of their meeting in Washington, DC on Friday. Lorenzana, who is currently in the Washington for a series of meetings, called for a comprehensive review of the mutual defense treaty between the Philippines and the US.