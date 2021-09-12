Lorenzana meets with US Defense Sec. Austin

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Lorenzana in US for series of meetings Mandel Ngan, AFP Posted at Sep 12 2021 12:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (right) and Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana (left) stand at attention outside of the Pentagon ahead of their meeting in Washington, DC on Friday. Lorenzana, who is currently in the Washington for a series of meetings, called for a comprehensive review of the mutual defense treaty between the Philippines and the US. PH-US Mutual Defense Treaty needs comprehensive review Read More: Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mutual defense treaty Philippines US Philippines US relations MDT /sports/multimedia/photo/09/12/21/raducanu-wins-us-open-tennis-championship/sports/09/12/21/boxing-belfort-humbles-holyfield-with-1st-roundtko/entertainment/09/12/21/kylie-minogue-notices-ac-bonifacios-dance-cover-of-dance-floor-darling/overseas/09/12/21/taiwan-cancels-flights-as-typhoon-chanthu-nears/news/09/12/21/ncr-to-be-placed-under-one-alert-level-in-new-covid-19-policy