Lorenzana in US for series of meetings

Mandel Ngan, AFP

Posted at Sep 12 2021 12:07 PM

Lorenzana meets with US Defense Sec. Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (right) and Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana (left) stand at attention outside of the Pentagon ahead of their meeting in Washington, DC on Friday. Lorenzana, who is currently in the Washington for a series of meetings, called for a comprehensive review of the mutual defense treaty between the Philippines and the US.

