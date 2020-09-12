Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Historic fires: Smoke clouds descend on Seattle Lindsey Wasson, Getty Images via AFP Posted at Sep 12 2020 01:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Wildfire smoke obscures the view of Elliott Bay as people walk by a Pike Place Market sign on Friday in Seattle, Washington. According to reports, air quality is expected to worsen as smoke from dozens of wildfires in forests of the Pacific Northwest and along the West Coast descend onto the region. 16 dead, 500,000 evacuated as western US burns out of control Read More: wildfire fire Seattle air quality western US pacific northwest fire multimedia multimedia photos /news/09/12/20/kapasidad-ng-mrt-dadagdagan-sa-pagluwag-ng-distancing-protocols/news/09/12/20/caloocan-quarantine-wristband-data-privacy/news/09/12/20/staysafe-application-contact-tracing-transportation-manila-philippines/sports/09/12/20/golf-tiger-brings-sore-back-and-troubled-game-into-us-open/overseas/09/12/20/brazil-coronavirus-death-toll-passes-130000