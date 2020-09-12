Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Historic fires: Smoke clouds descend on Seattle

Lindsey Wasson, Getty Images via AFP

Posted at Sep 12 2020 01:24 PM

Historic fires: Smoke clouds descend on Seattle

Wildfire smoke obscures the view of Elliott Bay as people walk by a Pike Place Market sign on Friday in Seattle, Washington. According to reports, air quality is expected to worsen as smoke from dozens of wildfires in forests of the Pacific Northwest and along the West Coast descend onto the region. 

Read More:  wildfire   fire   Seattle   air quality   western US   pacific northwest fire   multimedia   multimedia photos  