MULTIMEDIA

'Vivre'

Patrick Hertzog, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

An aerial picture on September 12, 2020 shows the word "Vivre" (Live) on a giant checkerboard made up of 560 black and white portraits of people wearing face masks, part of the "Mosaique de l'Espoir" (Mosaic of Hope) project by Strasbourg-based photographer Christoph de Barry, displayed on the main square in Strasbourg, eastern France. With the idea born for the project after lockdown, Christoph de Barry photographed hundreds of Strasbourg residents wearing a face mask, on which they wrote short messages of hope and wishes for tomorrow.