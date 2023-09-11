US remembers 9/11 attacks

MULTIMEDIA

US remembers September 11 attacks

Shawn Thew, EPA-EFE

First responders salute as the American flag is unfurled prior to the Pentagon 9/11 Observance Ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia on Monday. The USA is commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack of 11 September 2001, when terrorists flew hijacked planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and crashed a plane in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.