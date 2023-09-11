MULTIMEDIA

Morocco earthquake death toll climbs over 2,000

Fadel Senna, AFP

Women react as volunteers recover the body of a familly member from the rubble of collapsed houses in the village of Imi N'Tala near Amizmiz in central Morocco on September 10, 2023 after the deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake on September 8. Using heavy equipment and even their bare hands, rescuers in Morocco on stepped up efforts to find survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and flattened villages.

