MULTIMEDIA
Morocco earthquake death toll climbs over 2,000
Fadel Senna, AFP
Posted at Sep 11 2023 11:32 AM
Women react as volunteers recover the body of a familly member from the rubble of collapsed houses in the village of Imi N'Tala near Amizmiz in central Morocco on September 10, 2023 after the deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake on September 8. Using heavy equipment and even their bare hands, rescuers in Morocco on stepped up efforts to find survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and flattened villages.
