Queen Elizabeth II’s last journey in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II’s final journey in Scotland

Paul Ellis, AFP

Members of the public pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on Sunday. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages as she begins her final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, then to St. Giles' Cathedral, and then to London for her funeral.