Remembering United Flight 93 on 9-11

Gene J. Puskar, AP

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, participate in a brief memorial service on Thursday as the nation prepares to mark the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The memorial honors the 40 passengers and crew of Flight 93 who apparently stopped the terrorists of the fourth plane in the 9-11 attacks from reaching their target by fighting the hijackers and forcing the plane to crash.