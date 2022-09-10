Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Flowers for the Queen

EPA-EFE/CON CHRONIS

Posted at Sep 10 2022 03:20 PM

Tributes continue for Queen Elizabeth

A young child is seen at the gates of Government House as members of the public gather to pay tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday. The longest-reigning monarch in British history died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle aged 96 on September 8, 2022. 

Read More:  Queen Elizabeth   Queen Elizabeth II   Queen Elizabeth death   Australia   mourners   Queen Elizabeth mourners  