Tributes continue for Queen Elizabeth

Flowers for the Queen
Posted at Sep 10 2022 03:20 PM
A young child is seen at the gates of Government House as members of the public gather to pay tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday. The longest-reigning monarch in British history died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle aged 96 on September 8, 2022.
