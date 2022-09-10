Firefighters climb to raise money for mental health

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb to raise money for mental health EPA-EFE/CON-CHRONIS Posted at Sep 10 2022 11:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Firefighters and emergency personnel climb the stairs during the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb at the Crown Metropol Melbourne in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday. The Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb features firefighters and emergency personnel climbing 28 flights of stairs wearing 25kgs of turnout gear to raise money for mental health. Read More: Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb firemen mental health Australia /news/09/10/22/2-arrested-as-cebu-police-seize-drugs-worth-p2-million/life/09/10/22/new-eats-greyhound-cafe-adds-modern-twist-to-thai-food/entertainment/09/10/22/netflix-suspends-the-crown-filming-after-queens-death/news/09/10/22/pamimitas-ng-prutas-dream-job-ng-pinay-mom-sa-au/news/09/10/22/more-than-1800-flee-homes-as-flash-floods-hit-cebu