Firefighters climb to raise money for mental health

MULTIMEDIA

Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb to raise money for mental health

EPA-EFE/CON-CHRONIS

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Firefighters and emergency personnel climb the stairs during the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb at the Crown Metropol Melbourne in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday. The Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb features firefighters and emergency personnel climbing 28 flights of stairs wearing 25kgs of turnout gear to raise money for mental health.