Remembering 9/11 terror attacks

MULTIMEDIA

Americans remember 9/11 terror attacks

Andrew Kelly, Reuters

A person stands in the rain with a red rose at the 9/11 Memorial ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City on Thursday. Twenty years after the biggest terror attack in the United States, the event that killed nearly 3,000 still stirs deep emotions among many Americans.