MULTIMEDIA

Foreign Affairs Secretary Locsin in Washington

Jacquelyn Martin, Reuters/Pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin (left) leave after speaking to members of the media at the State Department in Washington, United States on Thursday. Locsin earlier tweeted the Philippines is welcoming Afghan nationals who are seeking asylum following the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan.