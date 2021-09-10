'Little Amal' at the Vatican

MULTIMEDIA
'Little Amal' in Vatican en route to England
Tiziana Fabi, AFP
Posted at Sep 10 2021 10:06 PM
People gather as "Little Amal", a giant puppet depicting a young refugee girl, is paraded at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican on Friday. The giant puppet is on an 8,000-kilometer journey from Turkey to England to bring attention to the plight of refugees.
