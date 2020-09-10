Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Massive fire hits Beirut's port area Anwar Amro, AFP Posted at Sep 10 2020 09:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Bystanders watch as Lebanese firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out at Beirut's port area on Thursday. Thick black columns of smoke rose into the sky, as the army said it had engulfed a warehouse storing engine oil and vehicle tires a few weeks after a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital killing more than 200 people. Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast Read More: Beirut Lebanon fre firefighters Beirut fire smoke /sports/09/11/20/nfl-chiefs-fans-boo-players-show-of-unity/news/09/11/20/pro-environment-groups-idinaan-sa-pag-jogging-ang-protesta-vs-manila-bay-white-sand/business/09/11/20/virus-lockdowns-drive-exponential-growth-in-online-banking-security-bank/news/09/11/20/doh-ph-clinical-trials-for-avigan-still-hasnt-started-but-requirements-nearing-completion/entertainment/09/11/20/kakai-bautista-recovers-from-covid-19