Massive fire hits Beirut's port area

Anwar Amro, AFP

Bystanders watch as Lebanese firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out at Beirut's port area on Thursday. Thick black columns of smoke rose into the sky, as the army said it had engulfed a warehouse storing engine oil and vehicle tires a few weeks after a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital killing more than 200 people.