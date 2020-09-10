MULTIMEDIA

Serving a taste of in-flight meals

Mladen Antonov, AFP

A Thai Airways flight attendant wears a face shield as she speaks to a customer at a pop-up airplane-themed restaurant at the airline's headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday. The restaurant, catering to those missing air travel and onboard dining, serves about 2,000 meals a day as ongoing travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that commercial flights into the kingdom are currently halted.