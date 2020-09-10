Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

California wildfires turn skies orange

Noah Berger, AP

Posted at Sep 10 2020 09:40 AM | Updated as of Sep 10 2020 09:49 AM

California wildfires turn skies orange

In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, California, USA on Wednesday. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. 

Read More:  California   wildfire   Bidwell Bar Bridge   Oroville   multimedia   multimedia photo  