More than 600 killed in Morocco quake

Fadel Senna, AFP

Residents evacuate through the rubble in the earthquake-damaged old city of Marrakesh in Morocco on Saturday. A powerful earthquake that shook Morocco late September 8 killed more than 600 people, interior ministry figures showed, sending terrified residents fleeing their homes in the middle of the night.

