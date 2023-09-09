MULTIMEDIA
More than 600 killed in Morocco quake
Fadel Senna, AFP
Posted at Sep 09 2023 09:01 PM
Residents evacuate through the rubble in the earthquake-damaged old city of Marrakesh in Morocco on Saturday. A powerful earthquake that shook Morocco late September 8 killed more than 600 people, interior ministry figures showed, sending terrified residents fleeing their homes in the middle of the night.
