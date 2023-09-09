Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

More than 600 killed in Morocco quake

Fadel Senna, AFP

Posted at Sep 09 2023 09:01 PM

More than 600 killed in Morocco quake

Residents evacuate through the rubble in the earthquake-damaged old city of Marrakesh in Morocco on Saturday. A powerful earthquake that shook Morocco late September 8 killed more than 600 people, interior ministry figures showed, sending terrified residents fleeing their homes in the middle of the night. 

Read More:  Morocco   Marrakesh   earthquake  