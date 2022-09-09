MULTIMEDIA

In North Korea: Bring on the celebration

KCNA via EPA-EFE

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un (center) presiding over the celebrations for the 74th founding anniversary of the DPRK at at the foot of Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea on Thursday. The Supreme People’s Assembly, North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament, passed the legislation that would ensure the right to automatically use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, the state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.