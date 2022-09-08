Britain mourns, as Queen Elizabeth II dies

MULTIMEDIA
Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
Daniel Leal, AFP
Posted at Sep 09 2022 02:47 AM
A union flag flies at half mast atop Buckingham Palace after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had died, in central London on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognizable to billions of people around the world, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
