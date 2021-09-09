‘Waves of Flags’ for 911 victims

MULTIMEDIA

California university pays tribute to 911 victims

Frederic J. Brown, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People help with the display of US flags to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with the annual Waves of Flags display and remembrance at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California on Wednesday. For the fourteenth year, the university situated next to the Pacific Coast Highway along the Pacific Ocean, is commemorating the event by flying some 3,000 American flags, including international flags for each foreign country that lost a citizen in the attack.