Police raid museum commemorating Tiananmen Square Massacre victims

Hong Kong police raid June 4th Museum commemorating Tiananmen Square Massacre victims

Tyrone Siu, Reuters

Police on Thursday collect an exhibition board showing the annual turnout of the candlelight vigil from the June 4th Museum, which commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong as they search the museum after four members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China were arrested the day before. The raid came hours after a dozen pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty of knowingly participating in an unauthorized assembly during last year's June 4 anniversary, when rallies were banned by police, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.