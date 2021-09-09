North Korea marks 73rd founding anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

North Korea celebrates 73rd founding anniversary with paramilitary parade

KCNA via Reuters

Personnel in orange hazmat suits march during a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday. Kim Jong Un attended the event as paramilitary and public security forces of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the country's largest civilian defense force, began marching in Kim Il Sung square at midnight according to KCNA.