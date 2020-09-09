Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Spain reopens schools

Bernat Armangue, AP Photo

Posted at Sep 09 2020 09:33 AM

Spain reopens schools

Pupils arrive at the J.H.Newman international school in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday. After six months with all Spanish schools closed by crisis of COVID-19 the school year has started with new rules to prevent the pandemic coronavirus. 

Read More:  COVID-19   J.H.Newman international school in Madrid   Spain   multimedia   multimedia photo  