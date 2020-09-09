Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Spain reopens schools Bernat Armangue, AP Photo Posted at Sep 09 2020 09:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pupils arrive at the J.H.Newman international school in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday. After six months with all Spanish schools closed by crisis of COVID-19 the school year has started with new rules to prevent the pandemic coronavirus. Read More: COVID-19 J.H.Newman international school in Madrid Spain multimedia multimedia photo /overseas/09/10/20/coronavirus-death-toll-passes-900000-worldwide/news/09/10/20/drug-war-killings-increased-during-covid-19-lockdown-watchdog/news/09/10/20/makabayan-bloc-eyes-charges-vs-pcoos-badoy-over-red-tagging/sports/09/10/20/nba-clutch-lowry-leads-raptors-over-celtics-as-series-goes-to-game-7/news/09/10/20/manila-bay-white-sand-isko-moreno-coronavirus-pandemic-funds