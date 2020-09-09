Home  >  Overseas

Fire guts refugee camp in Greece

Sep 09 2020

A migrant boy rides a destroyed bicycle next to burned debris in the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece on Wednesday. A major overnight fire swept through Greece's largest refugee camp, which had been placed under COVID-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency need of shelter on the island.

