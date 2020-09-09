MULTIMEDIA
Changing weather
Eli Imadali, AFP
Posted at Sep 09 2020 02:14 PM
Snow falls outside the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday. After a weekend of record-setting heat, topping off at 38.3 degrees celsius, temperatures dropped more than 60 degrees, bringing snow to many parts of Colorado.
Coloradans were ditching the suntan lotion on September 8 and pulling out warm gloves and boots as the western US state went from blazing summer heat to snowfall in just one day.
