MULTIMEDIA

Changing weather

Eli Imadali, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Snow falls outside the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday. After a weekend of record-setting heat, topping off at 38.3 degrees celsius, temperatures dropped more than 60 degrees, bringing snow to many parts of Colorado.

Coloradans were ditching the suntan lotion on September 8 and pulling out warm gloves and boots as the western US state went from blazing summer heat to snowfall in just one day.