Hong Kong gears up for Mid-Autumn Festival

Love and Reunion lantern display set up for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival

Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

People visit the lanterns display ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong on Thursday. The display, entitled “Love and Reunion”, features around 1,000 lanterns on the Tung Chung promenade to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival which falls on September 13, according to the Chinese Lunar calendar.