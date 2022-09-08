Hong Kong gears up for Mid-Autumn Festival

MULTIMEDIA
Love and Reunion lantern display set up for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival
Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 08 2022 08:59 PM
People visit the lanterns display ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong on Thursday. The display, entitled “Love and Reunion”, features around 1,000 lanterns on the Tung Chung promenade to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival which falls on September 13, according to the Chinese Lunar calendar.
