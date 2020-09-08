Home  >  Overseas

Taj Mahal set to reopen despite rising COVID-19 cases

Pawan Sharma, AFP

Posted at Sep 08 2020 05:56 PM

People take pictures with their mobile phones near the Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday. India's top tourist attraction, the Taj Mahal is set to reopen more than six months after it was shut, officials said on September 8, even as the vast nation battles soaring coronavirus infections. 

