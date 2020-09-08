Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Taj Mahal set to reopen despite rising COVID-19 cases Pawan Sharma, AFP Posted at Sep 08 2020 05:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People take pictures with their mobile phones near the Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday. India's top tourist attraction, the Taj Mahal is set to reopen more than six months after it was shut, officials said on September 8, even as the vast nation battles soaring coronavirus infections. Spain, India crash through coronavirus milestones Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 India Taj Mahal Taj Mahal reopens India coronavirus multimedia multimedia photos /news/09/10/20/duterte-guidance-needed-on-lifting-of-deployment-ban-on-health-workers-palace/life/09/10/20/how-quarantine-killed-the-weekend/news/09/10/20/mag-amang-nagmo-motor-umiwas-sa-aso-sumemplang-sa-barrier/entertainment/09/10/20/darren-espanto-muling-nilinaw-ang-espekulasyon-tungkol-sa-kanyang-sekswalidad/entertainment/09/10/20/patrick-sugui-girlfriend-to-star-in-new-film