Fireman battles wildfire in California Noah Berger, AP Posted at Sep 08 2020 10:03 AM | Updated as of Sep 08 2020 11:31 AM A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, California on Monday. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the Creek Fire which began on September 4.