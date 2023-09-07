MULTIMEDIA

East Asia leaders tackle peace and stability in the region

Bagus Indahono, EPA-EFE

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China’s Premier Li Qiang, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo (left to right) arrive for the East Asia Summit on Thursday as part of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. Widodo, from host country Indonesia, reminded the participating leaders of their “big responsibility to create peace, stability and prosperity in the region.”