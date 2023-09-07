MULTIMEDIA

Cyclone kills 31 in southern Brazil

Daniel Marenco, EPA-EFE

Residents are evacuated from the city of Roca Sales, due to damage caused by the passage of a cyclone, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on Wednesday. At least 31 people died after a cyclone swept across southern Brazil, according to official sources. Bordering Argentina and Uruguay, Rio Grande do Sul is the state hardest hit by the cyclone, with preliminary estimates of 5,000 evacuees.