Comet Nishimura visible to naked eye

MULTIMEDIA
Comet Nishimura to brighten night sky, visible to naked eye
Dan Bartlett, NASA/AFP
Posted at Sep 07 2023 12:00 PM
This handout image released by NASA on September 6, 2023, shows 'Comet Nishimura' at an undisclosed location in space. Comet Nishimura, discovered less than a month ago, is currently heading towards the Sun and will shine at its maximum during the weekend, offering a spectacle visible with simple binoculars, or even with the naked eye. This small rocky and icy body, whose exact size is not yet known, takes its name from a Japanese amateur astronomer, Hideo Nishimura, who observed it for the first time on August 11, 2023.
