Typhoon Hinnamnor batters South Korea

Kim Hee-Chul, EPA-EFE

Firefighters and military officials rescue an individual from the underground parking lot of an apartment building in Nam-gu, Pohang-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, which was submerged in heavy rain caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Pohang, South Korea on Wednesday. According to fire authorities, two people were rescued alive and three bodies found out of seven people who were reportedly missing in the incident as the strongest typhoon in decades battered South Korea.